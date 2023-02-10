AKA shot and killed – South African rapper born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes but professionally known as AKA has been shot and killed ahead of his 35th birthday party which was scheduled to come off this night.

The sad incident is reported to have happened in front of YUGO nightclub located in Stamford Hill in Durban (South Africa) where he was set to perform this night as part of his 35th birthday celebration.

It is alleged that AKA was standing outside the nightclub when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10 pm.

At the moment, details about the award-winning rapper’s death are scanty as his killers hurriedly fled the scene immediately after shooting him multiple times in the chest.

Fans of the award-winning rapper have taken to their various social media timelines to mourn their music idol and sympathise with the bereaved family.

It’s true. At Wish on Florida in Durban — Gem???? (@PiscesDogMom) February 10, 2023

One of my SA favourite rappers of all time. South Africa has lost, Africa has lost ??? THIS HURTS ???

Fly high king SUPA MEGA ? pic.twitter.com/OHgY8kjavN — Mr Zed Brand (@MrZedBrand) February 10, 2023

"Knowledge and Power top of tha mountain..I'm at tha Peak of my Energy' I never panic I never Freeze"

Damn ?? — Phumlani Kroos (@KroosPhumlani) February 10, 2023

????? I’m in shock — Kaoma Wendy?? (@Wendy1KM) February 10, 2023

AKA Shot And Killed

The police in Durban have confirmed rapper Kiernon ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting on Florida Road on Friday night.

Another person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard was also wounded, while another unidentified person, who is believed to be a close friend of AKA, has been shot dead.

AKA Dead

As confirmed in this article, AKA was shot and killed and was pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital.

An eyewitness who spoke with the media is reported to have said;

“I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed”

Stay tuned for more updates on this sad story. Our condolences to the family of the bereaved.

