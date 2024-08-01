Akabenezer [Dr Likee] expresses high disappointment in his YouTube skit-making proteges (VIDEO)

The Camp of popular skit maker from Kumasi Akabenezer alias Dr Likee has expressed great disappointment in most of his notable proteges in the YouTube skit-making space.

Unusual of him, Dr Likee has vehemently outpoured his frustrations over some recent happening in his camp that has got him locked in a tight corner.

In an interview with Papa Jay, Dr Likee mentioned that he has advised his proteges on certain moves on several counts, but they tend to ignore him.

He sacrificed himself for them and put food on their tables by featuring in their skit while ignoring his channel.

A frustrated and angry Dr Likee as a result told the interviewer that he would soon quit acting and find something to do meantime with his life,

