Veteran Akan presenter, Wofa Sekyere Poporo Boateng, is dead.

The news of his passing was shared by the General manager of Accra-based Angel FM, Kwadwo Dickson, and Peace FM’s news anchor Nana Yaa Konadu.

Wofa Sekyere Poporo’s cause of death was not stated, but reports claim he died after battling ill-health.

The prolific media personality worked with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC1), Garden City Radio in Kumasi, Peace FM, Happy FM, Adom FM and Hot FM before retiring from the media industry years ago.

The news of his death has rocked the media fraternity as many industry players have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.