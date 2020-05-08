- Advertisement -

American based Senegalese musician Akon has denied reports going around that he is working on a project with Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale.

Few days ago, rumours went rife that the ‘Lonely’ singer was putting up a project dubbed ‘Akon and Friends’ and on of the people to be featured on the project is Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale.

According to some SM members spreading the news, the project when released was going to shot up Shatta’s numbers and influence in the country and the African Continent.

But Akon in his reaction has stated that he has no idea of such project and people shouldn’t take the news serious.

He tweeted: “For the record, I am not putting out a reggae compilation called “AKON and Friends“ I don’t know anything about this project, if you see it being promoted it’s not happening”.

See screenshot below: