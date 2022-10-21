Akon spends $7500 (GH¢120K) on his new hair transplant to avoid baldness

- Advertisement -

Celebrated singer Akon has spent a whopping $7,500 on his hair transplant in order to avoid baldness and to look young.

Speaking on why he went for the transplant, Akon said he wanted to restore his depleting hairline and to look fresher.

Akon added that despite the discomfort associated with getting new hair, he feels happy that it was worth the pain.

The 49-year-old said when Kev asked if it was painful, “In the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was pretty thin.” “Nah, no.

“The first stage, when they have to numb you, is the most painful. That numbing is serious business. They continuously prick people with a needle this size.”

He said, “It looks wonderful,” to which Kev made a joke about Tory Lanez visiting the same doctor.

The artist said, “I told him. “I remarked that Tory ought to have visited my man. I mean, dude, you know.”