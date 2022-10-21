type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkon spends $7500 (GH¢120K) on his new hair transplant to avoid baldness
Entertainment

Akon spends $7500 (GH¢120K) on his new hair transplant to avoid baldness

By Albert
Akon spends $7500 on his new hair transplant
- Advertisement -

Celebrated singer Akon has spent a whopping $7,500 on his hair transplant in order to avoid baldness and to look young.

Speaking on why he went for the transplant, Akon said he wanted to restore his depleting hairline and to look fresher.

Akon added that despite the discomfort associated with getting new hair, he feels happy that it was worth the pain.

Akon added that despite the discomfort associated with getting new hair, he feels happy that it was worth the pain.

The 49-year-old said when Kev asked if it was painful, “In the beginning, my whole front was loose, it was pretty thin.” “Nah, no.

“The first stage, when they have to numb you, is the most painful. That numbing is serious business. They continuously prick people with a needle this size.”

He said, “It looks wonderful,” to which Kev made a joke about Tory Lanez visiting the same doctor.

The artist said, “I told him. “I remarked that Tory ought to have visited my man. I mean, dude, you know.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, October 21, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    81.8 ° F
    81.8 °
    81.8 °
    73 %
    3.9mph
    35 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News