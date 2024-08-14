Akonoba tackles Troubleman Carlos for accusing him of being happy about his brother’s death (Video)

TikToker, Akonoba, has clashed with Troubleman Carlos over his claims that he’s happy about his brother’s death.

Over the weekends, Akonoba and his family laid his younger brother to rest.

Videos from the funeral ceremony that landed on social media showed Akonoba happily jamming to King Paluta’s “Makoma’ song.

As seen in the clip, some friends and TikToker who had come to sympathize with Akonoba turned the funeral grounds into a music jam festival.

Reacting to the video, Troubleman Carlos made a video to chide Akonoba.

In his video, he stated that if he was Akonoba’s late brother, he would have assumed that even his brother was happy about his demise.

Unhappy Akonoba has dismissed Troubleman Carlos’ accusations and insisted that he’s still pained and will never create content out of his brother’s demise.

