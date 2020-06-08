Akoo Nana calls on Ken Agyapong to investigate Rex Omar over corruption at GHAMRO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian well-known musician, Willaim Ato Ankra known in showbiz as Akoo Nana has directed his loaded missiles at veteran Ghanaian high-life artist Rex Omar accusing him of corruption and incapacity.

Akoo Nana’s direct accusations on Rex Omar comes at the back when the latter on live radio incriminated President Akuffo Addo of mismanaging state funds on private jets and other things that are not needful to the country.

Taking a swipe at Rex Omar, Akoo Nana said ,he(Rex Omar) has being the worst leader GHAMRO has seen as he also has totally failed in managing the affairs of the feat.

He further averred that veteran musicians; Bessa Simons, Obour and Diana Hopeson are all contributing to the mismanagement of affairs at GHAMRO, thereby bringing hardships on musicians.

Akoo Nana was very particular about Rex as he claimed that Rex Omar was using then a small car ‘Renault Clio’ but he now owns a lot of cars all thanks to his corrupt nature.

Akoo Nana pleaded with the maverick politician and MP for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to take it upon himself to investigate the affairs of the Organization(GHAMRO) before matters get out of hand.