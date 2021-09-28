- Advertisement -

Ghanaian female highlife artiste Akosua Agyapong has revealed the cause behind the death of highlife legend Nana Ampadu.

In an interview, the ‘Fremaa’ hitmaker disclosed that Nana Ampadu wasn’t given any medical attention at the first hospital he was rushed to because the doctor was asleep.

Akosua Agyapong explained that Nana Ampadu was rushed to a hospital at Achimota on Tuesday morning but they were informed that the doctor was asleep.

According to the energetic performer, Nana Ampadu was later rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where he was given medical attention.

Unfortunately, the highlife legend passed away after the doctors tried their best to keep him alive.

It hasn’t been easy, Nana Ampadu has been my father for the past 35 years and he’s been everything to me. He has been ill for some time so we decided to take him to the hospital this morning.

The ambulance arrived late and when we took him to a hospital at Achimota, we were told the doctor was asleep. He was later rushed to the legon hospital where he was treated but unfortunately, he passed away”, Akosua Agyapong disclosed.

Recounting her fondest memories with the highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong stated that Nana Ampadu was a great performer.

He was his adviser and her listener and his death has really affected her.