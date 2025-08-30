type here...
Akosua Serwaa’s arrival at Daddy Lumba’s one-week

By Armani Brooklyn
Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa

A heartbreaking video capturing the arrival of Akosua Serwaa at Daddy Lumba’s one-week funeral observation has left social media users teary-eyed.

In the sad video, Akosua Serwaa arrived at the Independence Square in the company of Papa Shee, her first son, Kelvin Kojo Fosu and other family members.

Upon her arrival at the venue, she broke into massive tears and had to be consoled by the sympathisers who were leading her around.

READ ALSO: Odo Broni cries her eyes out at Daddy Lumba’s one week funeral observation

Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa wedding photos

Akosua Serwaa is the first wife of Daddy Lumba. They married in the late 80s and share 4 kids.

Her name was featured in multiple Daddy Lumba songs, notably ‘Fakye’.

A song which was dedicated to her by the late musician to strengthen the bond they had for each other follwing a marital dispute

READ ALSO:  chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

