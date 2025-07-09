Akrobeto adi me da- lady accuses

A Ghanaian lady has accused comic actor turned media personality, Akrobeto of sleeping with her.

The young lady whose details are yet to be uncovered made the shocking disclosure in a self-recorded viral video.

The woman stated that this is not the first time she had accused the actor of sleeping with her.

According to her, she was lambasted by Ghanaians following her shocking disclosure about the actor.

To prove she was not joking, the young lady decided to rain curses on people who thought there was no iota of truth in what she said.

The young lady believes that many Ghanaians knew very well that she had a thing to do with Akrobeto, but decided to insult her for no reason.