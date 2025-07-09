type here...
Entertainment

Akrobeto adi me da- lady accuses

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian lady has accused comic actor turned media personality, Akrobeto of sleeping with her.

The young lady whose details are yet to be uncovered made the shocking disclosure in a self-recorded viral video.

The woman stated that this is not the first time she had accused the actor of sleeping with her.

According to her, she was lambasted by Ghanaians following her shocking disclosure about the actor.

To prove she was not joking, the young lady decided to rain curses on people who thought there was no iota of truth in what she said.

The young lady believes that many Ghanaians knew very well that she had a thing to do with Akrobeto, but decided to insult her for no reason.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nam1 asks Ghanaians not to compare him to Nana Agradaa

Akufo-Addo is the most caring President Ghana has ever had- Lady states

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines

Dying Lovers

Ghanaians descend on Efia Odo over her new seductive video

Efia Odo

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Driver hits pedestrian at Kasoa & dumps his body at Circle

Man hit by a car
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways