For years now, Ghanaians have been wonderig how the Kumawood movie industry just died out simple like that. It was rising soo fast it has amazed people how it just died out.

Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto has finally spoken on what cause the death of Ghana Music Awards most especially the Kumawood movie industry.

Accoring to the veteran actor, the erratic power supply in the country especially between 2015 and 2016 is what caused the collapsed of the move industry.

Akrobeto claims it was the beginning of all the problems in the movie idstry because even people who bought the movies could not watch them.

Because of that, producers also could not continue to produce more movies which also went along to affect the actors and production crew totally crippling the movie industry.

Akrobeto was one of the panelist on Mcbrown’s show on UTV and that was when he spoke on what caused the collpased of the Kumawood movie industry.

On the same was Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Kwaku Manu, Bill Asamoah, Vivian Jill, Ellen White, and Mercy Asiedu. Lilwin and Kwaku Manu had a nasty clash on set and nearly exchanged blows.