type here...
GhPage Entertainment Dumsor destroyed the Kumawood movie industry - Akrobeto
Entertainment

Dumsor destroyed the Kumawood movie industry – Akrobeto

Avatar
By RASHAD
Updated:
Vivian Jill and Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto
Vivian Jill and Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto
- Advertisement -

For years now, Ghanaians have been wonderig how the Kumawood movie industry just died out simple like that. It was rising soo fast it has amazed people how it just died out.

Akwasi Boadi aka Akrobeto has finally spoken on what cause the death of Ghana Music Awards most especially the Kumawood movie industry.

SEE ALSO: You are not richer than anybody; humble yourself- Kwaku Manu and Bill Asamoah blast Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin on Live TV (Video)

Accoring to the veteran actor, the erratic power supply in the country especially between 2015 and 2016 is what caused the collapsed of the move industry.

Akrobeto claims it was the beginning of all the problems in the movie idstry because even people who bought the movies could not watch them.

SEE ALSO: Maame Yeboah Asiedu is a pimp; she destroyed my relationship with my twin’s mother – Funny Face alleges and vows to expose her with audios and screenshots (Video)

Because of that, producers also could not continue to produce more movies which also went along to affect the actors and production crew totally crippling the movie industry.

Akrobeto was one of the panelist on Mcbrown’s show on UTV and that was when he spoke on what caused the collpased of the Kumawood movie industry.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Watch the video below

SEE ALSO: Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kwaku Manu clash on UTV; Nearly exchanged blows on Live TV (Video)

On the same was Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Kwaku Manu, Bill Asamoah, Vivian Jill, Ellen White, and Mercy Asiedu. Lilwin and Kwaku Manu had a nasty clash on set and nearly exchanged blows.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, November 15, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News