Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actor cum TV presenter Akwasi Boadi ‘Akrobeto’ aka “Who Nose Tomorrow” is regarded as one of the most successful actors in Kumawood.

His versatility in all his doings has secured him a place not just in the heart of his fans but his colleague actors and producers as well.

He is very much respected in the Ghanaian creative industry. Akrobeto’s appearance into the media space has also gained him another level of fame.

Over the past years, Akrobeto has been doing a great job every Friday night as he serves the viewers of UTV with an hour of pure laughter on his show “Real News”.

The actor turned broadcaster has been offering a lot of fun on the show with his inability to fluently speak English despite the English dictionary he always has with him on the show.

Based on how flourishing the show has become, Akrobeto has been awarded an Honorary Professorial title after a career with BBC, CNN, VOA, and Aljazeera.

In a video sighted by Ghpage, we were all happy to see this great man attaining such a level of prestige in the media landscape.

Few minutes into the watching the video, it turned out that it was just a new trailer for the “The Real News” show. All the honours was a dream.

This might have been a trailer they have decided to put together for multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor, Akrobeto due to the recent competition in the media phase.

The video after it was uploaded has garnered massive comments from Netizens. Check below some comments;

This piece by UTV is very nice.