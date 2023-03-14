type here...
Akrobeto reveals why Nana Ama Mcbrown left UTV

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian star actor and TV show host professionally known as Akrobeto has commented on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s controversial move from UTV to ONUA TV.

After the actress was officially welcomed as a new team member at ONUA TV, some critics including Despite Media’s Ola Michael, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese and Abena Moet jabbed Mcbrown for being ungrateful.

According to the aforementioned persons, Nana Ama McBrown is one of the few workers in the Despite media family who have benefitted immensely from the owners of the media house but in the end, she broke their hearts.

Akrobeto who is also a worker at UTV and a colleague of Mcbrown has shared his two cents about the whole brouhaha.

Speaking in an interview on Precise FM, Akrobeto dismissed the claims that Mcbrown was sacked from UTV.

Akrobeto emphatically stated that Mcbrown willingly left UTV for her own personal reasons.

The actor explained that Nana Ama Mcbrown left UTV after she was approached by ONUA TV and saw their offer to be better than what she was getting at Despite Media.

He also chided all the people bashing the actress for leaving UTV for ONUA TV to put an abrupt end to the attacks because they are needless.

    Source:Ghpage

