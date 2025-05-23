type here...
News

Akrobeto speaks for the first time after surviving gory accident

By Armani Brooklyn
Akrobeto

Earlier today, Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, well-known as Akrobeto, was involved in a car accident.

The good news is that he was not hurt following the accident.

READ ALSO: Mother stabs baby to death just after delivery

A video of the accident is currently trending online, in which his car was captured damaged following a crash with an articulated vehicle.

The accident, according to reports, occurred at Konongo while he was travelling to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking in an exclusive interview after the accident, Akrobeto has alleged he nearly lost his life from the collision.

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: “The suspect slashed the professor’s throat and took out his intestines”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Rashad

Rashad urges Ghanaian celebrities to demand dual carriageway for Accra-Kumasi Highway

Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama 2

“I am not scared of you and you can’t scare me, you can’t push me”

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, May 23, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

Armed police and security operatives storm Chairman Wontumi’s residence

Chairman Wontumi 3

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

“The suspect slashed the professor’s throat and took out his intestines”

Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku

Missing UEW professor found buried in his own home

UEW Crying woman
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways