Akrobeto speaks for the first time after surviving gory accident

Earlier today, Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, well-known as Akrobeto, was involved in a car accident.

The good news is that he was not hurt following the accident.

A video of the accident is currently trending online, in which his car was captured damaged following a crash with an articulated vehicle.

The accident, according to reports, occurred at Konongo while he was travelling to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking in an exclusive interview after the accident, Akrobeto has alleged he nearly lost his life from the collision.

