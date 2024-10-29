Akua Donkor cause of death; Running mate Roman Father speaks

Roman Father, the running mate of the late Madam Akua Donkor has finally broken silence over the founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party’s death.

In an exclusive interview with Captain Smart on ONUA TV a few minutes ago, Kwabena Agyemang Appiah Kubi aka Roman Fada confirmed that Akua Donkor has died as earlier reported by GhPage.

According to Roman Fada, Akua Donkor was sent to Nsawam Government Hospital last Saturday after she complained about not feeling well.

She was later moved to Ridge Hospital in Accra when her condition worsened.

Unfortunately, she died around 10:00 PM yesterday at the age of 83.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: She died at Ridge Hospital; More details about Akua Donkor’s death pops up

-- AD --

Akua Donkor Biography

Akua Donkor was born in February 1952 in Afigya Kwabre District.

The late politician’s story is story is one of perseverance and ambition.

She was raised as a cocoa farmer with no formal education but she worked her way into public service and advocated for local communities as an assemblywoman in Heman.

Her experiences shaped a lifelong dedication to rural issues, setting the stage for her political aspirations.

In 2012, Donkor launched the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) with the groundbreaking goal of becoming Ghana’s first female president.

Though she was disqualified by the Electoral Commission in 2012 and 2016 for technicalities, she never wavered in her mission.

She was known for her direct approach and always encouraged her supporters to address her as “Her Excellency,” showing her unwavering belief in her political destiny.

Akua Donkor’s journey, from farming to founding a political party, shows her resilience in a male-dominated political arena, where she continued to champion the dreams of rural Ghanaians.

READ ALSO: Tragic! Akua Donkor reported dead