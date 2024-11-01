Akua Donkor had only 1 biological child who died while groiwing up – Sister reveals

Following the passing of Madam Akua Donkor, her elder sister has clarified details about the late politician’s family, to put an end to speculations regarding her personal life.

In an interview, she disclosed that Akua Donkor did have one biological child, who tragically passed away at a young age.

According to her narration, both sisters had gave birth around the same period, yet only her child survived into adulthood.

Akua Donkor

This revelation was made to dismiss the assertion that Akua Donkor was barren and never carried a child of her own.

Akua Donkor’s life journey, from working as a farmer in her early years to becoming a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, earned her the respect of supporters and opponents alike.

Despite the challenges she faced as a female presidential aspirant, she remained determined to serve her country.

