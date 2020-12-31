Akua Donkor issues letter of petition to Supreme Court to counter the NDC’s election petition

- Advertisement -

Founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has issued a letter of petition to the Supreme Court to ignore the earlier petition from the NDC to overturn the EC’s declaration.

News going rampant yesterday reported that some NDC officials including their Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, had finally filed a petition with the Supreme Court over the EC’s parliamentary and presidential election results declaration on December 9.

After weeks of unending protest all across the country as well as legal consultation, the party finally has sought redress with the court.

Ghanaians may be up for a feeling of Déjà vu as there is the possibility of a repeat of the aftermath of the 2012 elections.

The NDC is insisting that the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission had committed electoral fraud and has pointed to some irregularities in the entire process.

Meanwhile, Akua Donkor, after the NDC petition has filed her own petition to counter the NDC’s reaffirming that the results declared by the EC’s chairperson were a true reflection of what was on the ground.

She congratulated Jean Mensah for her good work and asked the Supreme court to ignore and cancel the NDC’s petition.

SEE LETTER BELOW:

Akua Donkor petition Supreme Court

The politician who garnered enough votes to only place 4th in the presidential race stated that she had already declared Nana Addo the winner based on her observation and from the results that were coming in from the collation centers.

She gave proof of her role as a good citizen and asked the court to denounce the opposition NDC and John Mahama’s unfounded claims.