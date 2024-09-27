type here...
Akua Donkor’s curse on Delay to never find a husband nor give birth 9 years ago still working?

By Armani Brooklyn
Akua Donkor

Ghanaian politician, Akua Donkor, has confessed to cursing Delay for describing her as a mad woman on live TV during an interview.

Recall that about 9 years ago, Delay hosted Akua Donkor on her Delay Show Program.

During the interview, Delay described Akua Donkor as a mentally challenged person.


She also raised her voice at her and used all manner of derogatory words on her.

Although Akua Donkor maintained her composure during the show, but she has revealed that she placed a curse on Delay after the incident.

In a recent interview, the politician shared that she cursed Delay, vowing that the show host would never find a man to marry or bear a child, as retribution for the humiliation she felt during the interview.

9 years later, Delay still has no known child or husband hence Ghanaians are asking if Akua Donkor’s curse is working on her.

Source:GHpage

