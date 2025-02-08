type here...
Akua Donkor’s family have abandoned her corpse in the morgue – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
Afia Schwarzenegger has accused the family of late Ghanaian politician Akua Donkor of squandering money meant to take care of her funeral and burial.

It’s been three (3) months since the shocking demise of the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party Madam Akua Donkor.

Her one-week observation was held sometime last month but till now, a confirmed date has not been announced and this has got Afia Schwarzenegger to come out and reveal what is happening.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, the family of the late politician managed to raise an amount of over GH?300,000 to be used to plan a befitting funeral and burial but they ended up misusing the money.

The controversial presenter claimed that part of the money was used to renovate the house of the late politician under the pretence of organizing her funeral at that spot and used the rest of the money for her one week.

She bemoaned the fact that her extended family members had exploited the fact that Akua Donkor left no child to inherit her estates for their own benefit, leaving her dead in the morgue.

