Entertainment

Akua GMB accused of going under the knife after flaunting her curves in new video

By Kweku Derrick
Akua GMB mock over alleged botched liposuction
Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has come under heavy fire from social media users after she shared a video flaunting what many claims to be her fake body.

In this new video, the mother of three can be seen showcasing her curvy figure in a pink shirt which she matched with a body-hugging black pant and a pair of heels.

Akua rotated in a 360 direction for the camera to capture every inch of her voluptuous body with her seemingly inflated butt taking all the attention.

But trolls who observed something unusual about Akua GMB’s new figure have shared their thoughts on the video.

Instagram blogger ThoseCalledCelebs asserted that Akua’s butt and legs are not in symmetry as her backside look much bigger than the frame they sit on.

Check out the comment below

