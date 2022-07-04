For the time in a long while, the beautiful Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has shaken the internet with a wild video that has got fans and netizens talking.
The mother of 3 in a new video served it ‘hot’ to fans, showing her curvaceous booty amid twerking to music while on a Yacht and enjoying the moment with her female buddies.
Sally Akua Amoakowaa popular as Akua GMB who is currently enjoying a vacation abroad decided to ‘disturb’ the ‘system’ thereby sharing the video on her Instagram page.
In the video, Akua donned a mauve see-through dress that revealed her bikini pants and natural endowment and complimented it with a cream beach hat. Dr Kwaku is missing things.
Watch the video below:
The video has since amassed reactions on Instagram. Check out a few of the comments captured.