- Advertisement -

For the time in a long while, the beautiful Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah has shaken the internet with a wild video that has got fans and netizens talking.

The mother of 3 in a new video served it ‘hot’ to fans, showing her curvaceous booty amid twerking to music while on a Yacht and enjoying the moment with her female buddies.

Sally Akua Amoakowaa popular as Akua GMB who is currently enjoying a vacation abroad decided to ‘disturb’ the ‘system’ thereby sharing the video on her Instagram page.

In the video, Akua donned a mauve see-through dress that revealed her bikini pants and natural endowment and complimented it with a cream beach hat. Dr Kwaku is missing things.

Watch the video below:

The video has since amassed reactions on Instagram. Check out a few of the comments captured.