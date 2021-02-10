Akua GMB condemns Ghana Police for manhandling Funny Face

Former Beauty Queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah popularly known as Akua GMB has taken a swipe at some policemen for manhandling Comedian Funny Face while he was being arrested.

Akua GMB in an Instagram post described the treatment meted out to Funny Face as inhuman and must be condemned.

She also questioned why some people in the security services feel they have the power to abuse people and go unpunished.

According to the former beauty queen, Ghanaians must learn to celebrate and honor their heroes while they are alive and not when they are dead.

She shared on Instagram; “What crime did he commit to attract such inhuman treatment from the police? Do we have laws in this country? Why do some men in uniform feel they can abuse people and get away with it? Let’s give honor whom honor is due!! Let’s celebrate our heroes whiles they are alive rather than corpse. It is well”.

See post below;

This comes after popular comedian and comic actor Funny Face was arrested for unlawfully firing gunshots in his neighbourhood.

The popular comic actor was arrested by the roadside after he stopped by the pharmacy to buy drugs.

In a video that has emerged, Funny Face was dragged by some members of the Ghana Police Service on the floor in the full glare of the public.

Watch the video below;

This action by the Ghana Police Service has garnered mixed reactions from the public with others describing the act as barbaric.

Read some comments below;

ghanawoman wrote; “People don’t know their rights in this country that’s why cos I doubt they had an arrest warrant”.

da_kingbernardo69 also added; “The police are unprofessional. You arrest a suspect, you have to handcuff him first and foremost without any dialogue before you start asking him questions and then take him or her away”.

the_celebrity_trainer quizzed; “Why wasn’t he invited? Was he resisting arrest? Was he armed to be treated that way? What was the point of the police hitting him?”.

t.cruz_900 had this to say; “He deserves it”.

1chinese_thug commented; “Our police and the whole government lack knowledge and ordinary sense” Do they teach them morals while undergoing their so called training? Some act matured but some di33333 smh”.