- Advertisement -

Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has jumped to the defence of her ex-husband Dr Kwaku Oteng on social media.

This comes after actress Adu Safowaa shared a photo of Akua GMB on her Instagram page to express her support and heap praise on the former pageant winner for standing strong in difficult times of her collapsed marriage.

However, her goodwill message was ruffled with some thinly veiled shots which were directed at Dr Oteng, who is the President of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN).

Reacting to the post, Akua GMB asked her to cease fire and stressed that there was no need for Safowaa to wash the dirty linen of her ‘father’ in public.

She wrote: “Sarfowaa if you love me and you have ever loved your father like you said, then i beg you to seize fire.

Akua reminded her that Dr Oteng still remains the father of her kids and anything bad that affects him, affects her kids.

“There’s no need washing someone you once called a father’s dirty linen in public. He still remains the father of my kids and what affects him directly or indirectly affects the kids.

“I beg you. If you have little regard for me as your big sister pls stop this. Leave them to write and say whatever they want to write about me. Time will tell. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Adu Safowaa has made some spine chilling allegation against Stacy Amoateng in one of her usual outburst on social media.

Among other things, she alleged that the television personality sleeps with a Python to feel good as a woman.

Adu Safowaa also alleged that her husband often beats her, unbeknown to the public, but carries herself and portrays to the well that she has a perfect marriage while breaking other people’s home.

Watch the video below.

In a latest development, Dr Kwaku Oteng has allegedly gifted his ex-wife Akua GMB a car and house to beg her for a comeback following their break up.

The hot gossip points out that the avid businessman and his former wife are already back and are secretly reigniting their fallen relationship hence the gifts to entice her the more.