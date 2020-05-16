type here...
Akua GMB spotted at Xandy Kamel’s wedding without her wedding ring

By RASHAD
0
Akua GMB deepens divorce rumors by taking off her ring at Xandy Kamel's wedding
Akua GMB deepens divorce rumors by taking off her ring at Xandy Kamel's wedding
For weeks now, there have been rumors that Sally Akua Amoakoaa Mensah, the 4th wife of Dr. Kwaku Oteng has been shown the exit from the billionaire’s life.

Through it all, Akua GMB as Sally is affectionately called has remained silent neither admitting or refuting the rumors.

Well, Akua has finally made a bold statement which many believe it’s her own way of clearing all the rumors which have left her fans very worried for weeks now.

Akua GMB was at the wedding ceremony of her friend, Xandy Kamel, and her husband Kaninja to lend them her support as a dear friend could

Akua GMB at Xandy Kamel’s wedding

To the shock of many people and to send a clear message, Akua GMB was spotted for the first time without her ring in a public place. The two adorable rings on her finger were completely missing.

To make it obvious, Akua GMB posed for the camera clearly showing her ring-free fingers to everyone who cares to know what’s happening.

Akua GMB at Xandy Kamel’s wedding

For all those wondering when Akua GMB was going to speak about the alleged divorce, this is as clear as anyone can be in times like these.

According to Afia Schwarzenegger, Dr. Kwaku Oteng drove Akua GMB from Angel TV office, from his house and life after he got enough proof that she was cheating on him.

Afia even claims Dr. Kwaku Oteng angrily slapped Akua GMB, his 4th Wife before driving her out of Angel TV where the confrontation occurred

Watch the video below

Anyway, congratulations to Xandy Kamel and husband, King Kaninja. Enjoy your marriage to the fullest.

