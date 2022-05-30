type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkua GMB shades Afia Schwar over Chairman Wontumi's re-election
Entertainment

Akua GMB shades Afia Schwar over Chairman Wontumi’s re-election

By Armani Brooklyn
Akua GMB shades Afia Schwar over Chairman Wontumi's re-election
Akua GMB shades Afia Schwar over Chairman Wontumi's re-election
- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has been crying and throwing needless tantrums on the internet here and there following Chairman Wontumi’s victory in the just-ended NPP primaries.

Chairman Wontumi’s sweet victory followed after the polls for the election of the party’s Chairperson in the Ashanti Region took place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

He beat his main contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Coka whom Afia Schwar was hoping to win to retain the Ashanti Regional Chairman position. 

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi’s car accidentally runs into NPP supporters [Video]

While Wontumi polled 667 votes, his rival polled 482 votes.

Alot of the lovers and admirers of Chairman Wontumi have taken to the internet to congratulate and shade the politician’s enemies.

The most prominent amongst these people is AKUA GMB who has thrown an indirect punch at Afia Schwar whiles congratulating Chairman Wontumi.

According to AKUA GMB, ‘Enemies no be God” – And no living being can destroy the great plans God has for Chairman Wontumi.

Although, Akua GMB has deleted her post that was clearly a shade at Afia Schwar but screenshots were taken bef0re she could say jack!

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has blasted all the delegates who voted for Chairman Wontumi to retain power by describing them as enemies of progress.

According to her, the astute politician lacks the leadership skills and intelligence to help NPP to break the 8.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, May 30, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    83.3 ° F
    83.3 °
    83.3 °
    72 %
    2.7mph
    64 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News