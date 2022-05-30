- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has been crying and throwing needless tantrums on the internet here and there following Chairman Wontumi’s victory in the just-ended NPP primaries.

Chairman Wontumi’s sweet victory followed after the polls for the election of the party’s Chairperson in the Ashanti Region took place at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Saturday, 28 May 2022.

He beat his main contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, also known as Coka whom Afia Schwar was hoping to win to retain the Ashanti Regional Chairman position.

While Wontumi polled 667 votes, his rival polled 482 votes.

Alot of the lovers and admirers of Chairman Wontumi have taken to the internet to congratulate and shade the politician’s enemies.

The most prominent amongst these people is AKUA GMB who has thrown an indirect punch at Afia Schwar whiles congratulating Chairman Wontumi.

According to AKUA GMB, ‘Enemies no be God” – And no living being can destroy the great plans God has for Chairman Wontumi.

Although, Akua GMB has deleted her post that was clearly a shade at Afia Schwar but screenshots were taken bef0re she could say jack!

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has blasted all the delegates who voted for Chairman Wontumi to retain power by describing them as enemies of progress.

According to her, the astute politician lacks the leadership skills and intelligence to help NPP to break the 8.