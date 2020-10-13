type here...
Entertainment

Akua GMB shows new wedding ring after alleged divorce to Dr Kwaku Oteng

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Akua Sally Amoakowaa
Akua GMB real name Sally Akua Amoakowaa following her alleged divorce to business mogul and CEO of Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng has in recent times kinda been out of the scene.

Well, she’s back and this time it’s evident nothing is stopping her from doing the most as she’s known for.

In a new photo sighted, Akua GMB has flaunted a ‘new’ ring on her wedding ring finger.

This has got Netizens confused. What has been widely speculated has it that her marriage with Dr Kwaku Oteng has hit the rocks.

It came out some months ago that the GHana’s Most Beautiful 2011 winner was allegedly being beaten and dumped by her husband.

This comes after the Ghanaian billionaire upon discovering Akua GMB was cheating on him slapped her right inside her office at Angel TV.

Afia Schwarzenegger who blew this cover explained that Dr. Kwaku Oteng sometime ago stormed the office of his 4th wife with a Schnapp and asked her to invoke curses if she has never cheated on him since they married.

But Akua refused with the explanation that she is a Christian and as such won’t curse herself. This provoked the man forcing him to beat Akua GMB.

Months after the issue went viral, Akua attended Xandy Kamel, and her husband Kaninja’s wedding without her wedding ring. This move by her made other believe indeed she’s divorced.

Apparently, that was her own way of clearing all the rumours which have left her fans very worried for days. Take a look at the picture she took at Xandy Kamel’s wedding;

Sally Akua
In her most current photo she took at her birthday celebration over the weekend, Akua put on two new rings causing more confusion in the minds of netizens.

Is she still with Dr Kwaku Oteng or she has married another ? Well, take a look the picture and conclude yourself.

Akua GMB
Akua GMB held an extravagant birthday party for herself and it was graced by many celebrities including Nana Adwoa Awindor, Fameye, Gloria Sarfo and many others.

Her birthday happened to be the same day she launched her multi million company, Jay and Jay Groupe. Akua GMB showed the face of her daughter, Agudie when she was having some good time at her birthday party.

Akua GMB and Daughter
READ ALSO: Akua GMB shows off the face of her beautiful daughter on social media

