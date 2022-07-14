- Advertisement -

Akua GMB has subtly replied to AJ Pounds’ wild allegations against her of cheating on Dr Kwaku Oteng when they were still married.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, AJ Pounds boldly stated that Akua GMB cheated on Dr Kwaku Oteng and was caught red-handed in the act.

Also, she noted that Dr Kwaku Oteng allegedly tried to sleep with her but she was smart to prevent it from happening.

Akua GMB has therefore become the subject of gossip on social media following AJ Poundz-Delay’s interview.

Reacting to the demeaning accusations, Akua GMB has categorically stated that God remains her refuge in times like this.

She made this revelation during a chit-chat with a male friend who is also a socialite after being quizzed about how she handles the never-ending attacks on her.

Akua GMB failed to directly address the lingering issue but her comments give us a subtle clue about what actually happened.

Watch the video below to know more…

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah aka Akua GMB officially confirmed her divorce with Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Kwaku Oteng last year during an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on Starr FM

Akua GMB disclosed on live radio that she is done with marriage and not ready for anyone who would like to have a relationship with her.

According to her, she is channelling her energy to making more money and establishing herself as a millionaire in the country before thinking about settling down again.