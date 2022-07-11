- Advertisement -

Ghanaian female radio and television star, AJ Poundz, has gone deep into the affair of Dr Kwaku Oteng and Akua GMB which is alleged to have hit the rocks some months ago.

According to the media personality and former best friend of Akua GMB, the beauty queen was having an affair outside her marriage to Dr Kwaku Oteng and that led to their separation.

As alleged by AJ Poundz during an exclusive interview with Delay on her Delay Show program, Dr Kwaku Oteng himself caught Akua GMB in the act and confronted her – To which she confessed she has been going out with another guy for close to a year.

Explaining further into the cheating and confrontation saga, AJ Poundz went on to assert that she has witnesses to what she’s saying because Dr Kwaku Oteng sat with Akua GMB and other people to address her cheating spree.

AJ Poundz went on to spill every detail she knows about Akua and Dr Kwaku Oteng’s marriage without mincing words.

AJ Poundz and Akua GMB were the best of friends some time ago, even somewhere last year, she confessed that she used to wear Akua GMB’s used clothes when they were friends.

According to her, life was really hard at the time and she could barely feed herself or buy her own clothes.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt, AJ Poundz disclosed that she ending her friendship with Akua GMB has rather been a blessing in her life.

She noted that Akua cut her off as a friend after she had even insulted her mother.

Her only fault was that she posted a bikini photo of herself, Akua and other friends on Instagram which Akua didn’t like.