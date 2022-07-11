type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAkua GMB was cheating on Dr Kwaku Oteng - AJ Poundz wildly...
Entertainment

Akua GMB was cheating on Dr Kwaku Oteng – AJ Poundz wildly alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Akua GMB was cheating on Dr Kwaku Oteng - AJ Poundz wildly alleges
Akua GMB was cheating on Dr Kwaku Oteng - AJ Poundz wildly alleges
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian female radio and television star, AJ Poundz, has gone deep into the affair of Dr Kwaku Oteng and Akua GMB which is alleged to have hit the rocks some months ago.

According to the media personality and former best friend of Akua GMB, the beauty queen was having an affair outside her marriage to Dr Kwaku Oteng and that led to their separation.

READ ALSO: Dr Kwaku Oteng openly speaks about rumours of having numerous sidechicks and multiple wives

As alleged by AJ Poundz during an exclusive interview with Delay on her Delay Show program, Dr Kwaku Oteng himself caught Akua GMB in the act and confronted her – To which she confessed she has been going out with another guy for close to a year.

Explaining further into the cheating and confrontation saga, AJ Poundz went on to assert that she has witnesses to what she’s saying because Dr Kwaku Oteng sat with Akua GMB and other people to address her cheating spree.

READ ALSO: Akua GMB breaks the internet with twerking video on a Yacht

AJ Poundz went on to spill every detail she knows about Akua and Dr Kwaku Oteng’s marriage without mincing words.

Watch the video below to know more…

AJ Poundz and Akua GMB were the best of friends some time ago, even somewhere last year, she confessed that she used to wear Akua GMB’s used clothes when they were friends.

According to her, life was really hard at the time and she could barely feed herself or buy her own clothes.

READ ALSO: AJ Poundz ties the knot in a simple but beautiful wedding [Videos]

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt, AJ Poundz disclosed that she ending her friendship with Akua GMB has rather been a blessing in her life.

She noted that Akua cut her off as a friend after she had even insulted her mother.

Her only fault was that she posted a bikini photo of herself, Akua and other friends on Instagram which Akua didn’t like.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, July 11, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News