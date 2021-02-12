Adu Safowaa has descended on Stacy Amoateng along with the entire Adonko Bitters Limited, owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Aside referring to the owner of the Angel Group of Companies as an “apeteshie” seller, the actress bad-mouthed Stacy Amoateng who she claims masterminded Akua GMB’s breakup with the mogul.

According to Safowaa, Stacy who is reportedly in charge of the management of Angel TV also sabotaged her business with the company.

The actress who was one of the model in Adonko Bitters’ very first and viral commercial mentioned that Stacy had ensured that her ambassadorial deal with the company ended.

The fracas between the Kumawood actress and Okyeame Quophi’s wife escalated into the former being invited to the CID office for allegedly threatening Stacy.

Adu, speaking to Fiifi Pratt, maintained that Stacy was behind Akua’s failed marriage to Dr Kwaku Oteng as well as her now strained relationship with the businessman.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

She further revealed that inspite of this, her friend Akua GMB is currently dating someone who is even richer than the mogul.