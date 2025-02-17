Akua Odo: GH lady goes viral on TikTok for going naket to receive prayers from Rev Hoahi

A Ghanaian lady named Akua Odo is currently trending for going completely naket during a live session with Rev Hoahi.

In the video that has received massive condemnation from Ghanaians, Akua Odo was completely unclothed while displaying her 8 waist beads in the middle of receiving online prayers from Rev Hoahi

Apparently, the Rev Hoahi was the one who instructed the lady to remove her clothes to receive a powerful deliverance from him.

Social media users who have come across the video have charged on the NCA to take drastic actions against Akua Odo and Rev Hoahi.

Netizens Reactions…

@Nana Acheampong – If you give me a million cedis to download tiktok kraaa I won’t

@EduAta – This’s why TikTok Africa no dey pay, gyimie nkoaaa

@De_ Sokky – Wohiahi de3 gyimie nkoaa ooo