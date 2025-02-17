type here...
News

Akua Odo: GH lady goes viral on TikTok for going naket to receive prayers from Rev Hoahi

By Armani Brooklyn
Akua Odo GH lady goes viral on TikTok for going naket to receive prayers from Rev Hoahi

A Ghanaian lady named Akua Odo is currently trending for going completely naket during a live session with Rev Hoahi.

In the video that has received massive condemnation from Ghanaians, Akua Odo was completely unclothed while displaying her 8 waist beads in the middle of receiving online prayers from Rev Hoahi

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Akua Odo GH lady goes viral on TikTok for going naket to receive prayers from Rev Hoahi - GhPage

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Apparently, the Rev Hoahi was the one who instructed the lady to remove her clothes to receive a powerful deliverance from him.

Social media users who have come across the video have charged on the NCA to take drastic actions against Akua Odo and Rev Hoahi.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Netizens Reactions…

@Nana Acheampong – If you give me a million cedis to download tiktok kraaa I won’t

@EduAta – This’s why TikTok Africa no dey pay, gyimie nkoaaa

@De_ Sokky – Wohiahi de3 gyimie nkoaa ooo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Maame Serwaa

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: Maame Serwaa cries as she addresses reports of using her mom for rituals

Maame Serwaa

CCTV footage showing how the world’s first openly gay imam was shot dead surfaces

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

Zanzou: Night club under fire for making boys who weren’t able to pay bills insert bottles in their backsides

Zanzou Night club under fire for making boys who were not able to pay bills insert bottles at thier backside

Angry wife shares her hubby’s sidechick’s vajayjay photos online to disgrace her

Angry wife shares her hubby's sidechick's vajayjay photos online to disgrace her
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways