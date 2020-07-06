Akuapem Poloo arrested

- Advertisement -

Exclusive information that has reached the front desk of Ghpage indicates that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested Akuapem Poloo after inviting her to appear before them at their headquarters on several occasions.

READ ALSO: I advised Akuapem Poloo on what to say after nude scandal but she refused – Afia Schwar

Akuapem Poloo born Rosemond Alade Brown was arrested by the police over her nude photo scandal.

Information from our sources states she has been sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) around the Ministries in Accra.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger has a bad influence on Akuapem Poloo – Counselor Lutterodt

Casting minds back, the popular actress and Instagram video vixen caused a serious social media uproar after she posted a nude photo of herself and son on social media in celebration of the latter’s birthday.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo has refused to honour our invitation – CID

The picture went viral shortly after it surfaced on the internet. A number of child rights agencies together with the Ghana Police CID department wadded into the issue as they were/are ready to take her on for her actions on the internet.

LISTEN TO AUDIO BELOW;

As a result of several pressures from the security agencies and bashing on social media, she came out to finally apologize to Ghanaians and promised not to ever do that again.