type here...
GhPage Entertainment Akuapem Poloo arrested
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Akuapem Poloo arrested

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
|
Akuapem-Poloo
Akuapem-Poloo
- Advertisement -

Exclusive information that has reached the front desk of Ghpage indicates that the Criminal  Investigations Department (CID)  has arrested Akuapem Poloo after inviting her to appear before them at their headquarters on several occasions.

READ ALSO: I advised Akuapem Poloo on what to say after nude scandal but she refused – Afia Schwar

Akuapem Poloo born Rosemond Alade Brown was arrested by the police over her nude photo scandal.

Information from our sources states she has been sent to the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) around the Ministries in Accra.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger has a bad influence on Akuapem Poloo – Counselor Lutterodt

Casting minds back, the popular actress and Instagram video vixen caused a serious social media uproar after she posted a nude photo of herself and son on social media in celebration of the latter’s birthday.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo has refused to honour our invitation – CID

The picture went viral shortly after it surfaced on the internet. A number of child rights agencies together with the Ghana Police CID department wadded into the issue as they were/are ready to take her on for her actions on the internet.

LISTEN TO AUDIO BELOW;

As a result of several pressures from the security agencies and bashing on social media, she came out to finally apologize to Ghanaians and promised not to ever do that again.

Previous articleVideo: Oseikrom Sikani reveals how he made millions
Next articleJohn Mahama selects Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

NAM1 furious over post which claims “he stands with Hushpuppi”

Taylor Junior Charles -
Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 has furiously reacted to the recent 'I stand with Hushpuppi' post declaring that it is...
Read more
Entertainment

I bought it for myself-Hajia4Real on Ibrahim Mahama car and house gift

Taylor Junior Charles -
Ghanaian socialite Mona Montrage, also known as Hajia4real has broken silence revealing that she bought her birthday car and house for herself...
Read more
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger has a bad influence on Akuapem Poloo – Counselor Lutterodt

Taylor Junior Charles -
Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, has furiously reacted to Akuapem Poloo's recent naked photo and Afia Schwarzenegger as...
Read more
Entertainment

Kwabena Kwabena impregnated his own cousin and slept with my girlfriend- Kontihene

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Virtuoso Ghanaian hiplife musician Emmanuel Nana Appiah Boateng, alias Kontihene, has alleged in a new interview that seasoned highlife artiste and former partner George Kwabena Adu,...
Read more
Entertainment

I advised Akuapem Poloo on what to say after nude scandal but she refused – Afia Schwar

Mr. Tabernacle -
Akuapem Poloo nude scandal became the trending news item across all traditional media and social media platforms over the last week.
Read more
Entertainment

Fadda Dickson storms Kwadwo Wiafe’s funeral grounds in a Ferrari

RASHAD -
The managing director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson who is known to be the right-hand man of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is...
Read more

TODAY

Monday, July 6, 2020
Accra
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
78 %
6.7kmh
20 %
Mon
26 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
26 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

News

Lady poisoned on her birthday over an iPhone 11

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
The death of a lady identified as Debby is trending on Twitter after she was reportedly poisoned by a friend on her...
Read more
Entertainment

Father of the late Kwadwo Wiafe weeps at his funeral

RASHAD -
Today was the final funeral rites of the Favorite Mc’s MC, Kwadwo Wiafe of Despite Media who died a few weeks ago
Read more
Lifestyle

Pastor caught red-handed attempting to sleep with a married woman

RASHAD -
A popular Nigerian pastor has been caught red-handed by the woman's husband and other relatives. The man of God...
Read more
Lifestyle

Family of the lady poisoned on her birthday over an iPhone 11 reveals the real cause of her death

Mr. Tabernacle -
Deborah Tsushima, the lady who died yesterday after she was poisoned over iPhone 11 by a jealous friend at her birthday party...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News