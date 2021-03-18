PHOTOS: Akuapem Poloo breaks promise, goes raw again to show off “nyash”

type here...
By Nazir Hamzah
Pictures of Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo is fast going viral on the internet with a massive reaction from netizens lashing out on the beautiful actress.

Akuapem Poloo was heavily bashed by Ghanaians and netizens around the Globe last year when she took a naked picture with her son during his birthday.

After the heavy bash last year following that indecent exposure of her body to the public, the actress vowed not to go nude again.

She actually apologized over that and is on record to have said she has now changed from her lifestyle of posting nude photos of herself.

It is not even up to year but it seems the actress is finding it hard to live by her words. It appears to suggest that Poloo wants to go back to what she was known for previously.

In these new pictures Akuapem Poloo dressed semi nakedly as she was seen wearing a transparent dress with her raw goods on display.

