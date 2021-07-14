- Advertisement -

Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo has urged Ghanaian celebrities to extend love and helping hands to fellow actress and repented socialite, Moesha Boduong, now that she needs it most.

The mother-of-one made this call while reacting to a video of Moesha, who has given her life to Christ, confessing her sins and preaching about God to a group of men who rescued her from committing suicide on Monday.

In a 3-minute video sighted by GhPage.com, Akuapem Poloo said she was heavyhearted after she saw the sorry state of Moesha in the videos that have been shared widely on social media.

She called on her colleagues in the entertainment industry to help Moesha before any bad thing happened to her.

Akuapem Poloo further emphasised that amid the good news that Moesha has turned over a new leaf, keen attention must be paid to the other side of the whole matter because she appears to be traumatised.

“Let’s not wait for something to happen before we say Moesha is gone and she was too young. Let’s get close to her, talk to her and see if we can help her,” she said.

“The devil is working, we need our celebrities around her who can talk to her to come down,” Poloo added.