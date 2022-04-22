- Advertisement -

Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has opened up for the first time about a car she flaunted on social media with a customized license plate.

According to the Ghanaian actress and socialite, she deceived her fans and followers into believing that the car was for her when in fact she had not even asked about the price of a common thing like a tyre.

Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired episode of the Delay Show with host Deloris Frimpong Manso, the wannabe star confessed that she actually did not own the car as it belonged to a friend and she only borrowed it to pull the stunt just for fame.

Delay asked: “Recently you launched a new car on social media, that’s nice. Who bought it for you?”.

In response, Akuapem Poloo said, “I was pressured by social media to flaunt a car that was not mine. It’s the Honda Civic with the customized number plate you’re referring to. It’s not mine. It has Poloo 1 customized as its number plate. It was all for fame. It was someone’s car and I placed a customized number plate on it just to flaunt on social media.”

This confession has left us jaw-dropped.

It would be recalled that Akuapem Poloo took to social media to upload photos of a brand new Honda Civic with a customized number.

But according to her, the number plate was fake and only a replica of a DVLA approved registration plate.

Well, the lid covering her fake lifestyle has been blown off and now we all can attest to how far some celebrities can go just to earn fame.