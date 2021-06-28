- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, famed as Akuapem Poloo, has joined a tall list of celebrities around the world who have congratulated Cardi B on her second pregnancy.

The chart-topping rapper revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Offset during a performance at the BET Awards on Sunday evening.

Cardi B, 28, stunned fans on stage in a black jewelled bodysuit which showed off her growing baby bump. She later posted a side-profile topless portrait, with her chest and baby bump painted white, on social media captioned “#2! ??””.

Cardi-B

Akuapem took to her Instagram page Monday to express her excitement about the happy news and congratulated the rapper.

She posted a photo of Cardi B captioned: “Hello @iamcardib my twinnie wow Congratulations to baby number 2 is coming oo that’s my Strong twinnie soo happy for you okay,” amid kisses and hearts emojis.

In a separate post, the actress shared a 2019 snap that pictured her with Cardi B when they met in Accra after the rapper arrived in Ghana for a concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

She wrote: “Lol hi beautiful twin sister @iamcardib you see this beautiful smile on our face God should keep this same smile on your face throughout. Congratulations twinnie. Soo happy for you baby number #2″

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset are already parents to two-year-old daughter Kulture, who turns 3 in July.

Offset has three other children from previous relationships – two sons and a daughter.