Akuapem Poloo cries over her lack of company endorsement deals in latest video

Akuapem Poloo has lamented over her lack of opportunity due to slandering in the entertainment industry.

In a new video posted on her Instagram page, the actress and video vixen was quite emotional about how her bad reputation has led to her losing some beefy endorsement deals.

According to the plain-spoken actress, some industry players have consistently bad-mouthed her and so companies are no more interested in working with her.

She added that most of these businesses like her and want to work with her but are wary of her brand because of the negativity surrounding her.

“Most of you here I know you like me but because of some people who are influencing you, you have turned into lions and leopards and you don’t want to have anything to do with me”, she fumed.

Meanwhile, a supposedly changed Akuapem Poloo recently went on Accra FM and broke into tears claiming that she had changed from her old ways.

Amid the whole episode of her posting a nude photo of herself and her son, the influencer escaped indictment for child abuse and remorsefully promised to be a better person.

Akuapem Poloo has been labeled a clout-chaser who would do anything just to trend and is currently trying to wipe the mess off her name.