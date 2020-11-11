Akuapem Poloo cries on live radio after Ghc100,000 court bail

- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo while on Accra 100.5FM could barely hold back her tears as she claimed to have put an end to her persistent display of obscenity.

In a conversation with Nana Romeo, a day after being granted a Ghc100,000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court regarding her posting a nude picture of herself and her son Poloo said she had changed.

The actress and video vixen explained that she had finally decided to call it quits with making posts just for clout for her son’s sake.

Rosemond Brown, as she is known in real life, said that her display of nudity was her own way of drawing attention to herself because it was her way of survival.

She added that by posting such content, people were drawn to her social media pages and that it afforded her cheap publicity which further came with endorsement deals.

The actress who hails from Suhum blamed her humble beginnings for her desperation to become famous and assured the host that she had turned a new leaf.

Akuapem Poloo’s emotions got the better of her at the latter part of the interview as she cried remorsefully and asked for forgiveness from anyone she had hurt in her climb up the ladder of fame.

Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo has been charged with the publication of indecent material and two counts of engaging in domestic violence and pleaded not guilty.

The case was adjourned to November 23 after the Court said, the agreement of property should be deposited at the court’s registry before the final verdict.