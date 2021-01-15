type here...
Akuapem Poloo discloses why she is no longer loud on social media in latest video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Akuapem Poloo in a new video has disclosed why news about her has not cluttered all over social media like before.

The socialite and brand influencer has gone quiet lately with no controversy brewing from her camp.

Akuapem Poloo, not until now used to run social media with numerous mentions on social media and in blogs all for the wrong reasons.

However, she seemed to have cleaned up her act as her social media pages are currently being used only for promoting brands she is associated with and for her new honey business.

Some would suggest that her decision to take it easy on controversies came after the nude picture with her son saga.

Nonetheless, the video vixen has in a new video expressed why she is no longer trending in the news.

She revealed that she has come to love her life so much that she doesn’t need any more of that drama.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

With DeMarco’s “I love my life” song playing in the background as a response to why she is no longer loud on social media, Poloo made her point clear.

Source:GHPAGE

