Akuapem Poloo gives fans and followers free show with her new picture

Actress and video vixen Akuapem Poloo has gotten her male fans on social media talking after sharing new photo of herself on social media.

Akuapem Poloo born Rosemond Brown it would be remembered was dragged to court after she posed naked with her son as he celebrated his birthday months ago.

It was reported that at the court she pleaded with the judges to spare her since she was very sorry for her act and wouldn’t dare try that again a statement that got people asking if she can stay without showing her skin since that is what makes money for her.

In the new photo sighted on her official Instagram page sees her b0.0bs tightly fixed in her relatively expensive bra as she teases her fans.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “Guys forgive I’m under pressure ?”

See the photo below: