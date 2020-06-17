Actress and video vixen Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo has set social media on fire after sharing a new picture on her Instagram page.

The vixen just shared a raunchy photo of herself which is currently causing traffic on her page.

Poloo is known to be the ‘i don’t care’ type and one who can do anything to get the attention of people.

Akuapem Poloo for some time now has been silent and this new picture from her is how she chooses to break her silence.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it: “A tattoo of my husband to be face from my cute waist to my tight won’t be bad or ?”

See photo below:

See screenshot and fans reaction below:

issakapatience: “Show them girl. E go pain dem ????????”

beauty_fashion_africa2019: “If you tattoo his face and he brakes up with you or hurt you are you going to erase it”

lizmensah: “What the hell is this. You’re a disappointment girl”

ephson_gh: “I wonder why people classify her as a celebrity aww maame grow up wai”

bramouricio: “I prefer ur sweet little boy..dat will be nice”