Akuapem Poloo granted bail worth Ghc100,000 for abusing her son

Akuapem Poloo has landed in legal trouble after she appeared before the Accra Circuit Court and was granted a bail worth Ghc100,000 for posting a naked photo of herself and her son not long ago.

Charged with the publication of indecent material and two counts of engaging in domestic violence, Poloo pleaded not guilty.

The exciting actress and video vixen after posting the photo of herself and her son was lambasted for subjecting the boy to such abuse.

Born Rosemond Brown, the actress was accused of overstepping her boundaries as a mother all in the name of social media clout.

Her actions generated a lot of conversation as the Criminal Investigation Department(CID) invited her over for questioning which she failed to honour.

Child Rights International also got involved and issued a statement to condemn the actress’ actions and calling for her son to be taken to rehab.

However, Akuapem Poloo appeared before the Circuit court presided over by Mrs Christiana Cann and was granted bail worth GHS 100,000 with four sureties; two to be justified with landed property worth GHS100,000.

The case was adjourned to November 23 after the Court said, the agreement of property should be deposited at the court’s registry before the final verdict.