Breaking: Akuapem Poloo granted Ghc80k bail – More Details

- Advertisement -

Exclusive reports received by our outfit indicates actress Rosemond Brown known widely as Akuapem Poloo has been granted bail. The court granted her bail in the sum of GHc80, 000 with two sureties.

In addition to the bail, she is to report to the case investigator every two weeks and is to deposit her password with the registrar of the court.

The court said, she will only travel with the express permission of the court. This comes after Counsel for actress Rosemond Brown filed an application for bail pending appeal.

Her lawyer Andrews Kudzo Vortia on Monday 19th April 2021, filed a notice of appeal and application for bail against the actress’ custodial sentence at the same time.

The video vixen was on Friday, 16th April 2021, sentenced to 90 days in prison for publishing obscene material and for undermining the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son.

Akuapem Poloo was convicted after pleading guilty on each of the three charges.

Before her sentencing, the presiding judge confirmed that the actress was not pregnant after her test came out negative.

The pregnancy test ordered by the court is a requirement by law to ensure that, before a woman who pleaded guilty in court is sentenced, the court should know her status.

She was therefore remanded into custody for the prosecution to take her to any Government hospital to conduct the pregnancy test and produce the results today.

Rosemond Brown received some support from Ghanaians who described her conviction as harsh.

The hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo was trending on social media after her conviction on Wednesday.

Notable Ghanaians in the entertainment industry like Sarkodie, Efya, Hajia For Real, including NDC’s Sammy Gyamfi voiced their support for Rosemond Brown and asked that she be released.