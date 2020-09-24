type here...
Akuapem Poloo getting married

By Mr. Tabernacle
A video sighted on the social media page of actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo hints that she is getting married to a yet to be identified man at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

According to the video, ‘sexy’ Poloo was getting ready for the main event together with her bridesmaid in their hotel room. They were doing their makeups.

We are still on grounds to find out how true it is regarding her wedding. However, some celebrities and fans of the actress have thronged to her comments section on social media to congratulate her.

Taking to social media to announce this news, Poloo captioning the video wrote;  “@those_called_celebs I’m so sorry I didn’t tell you Iwanted to surprise you mum”

Revealing why she kept it as a secret from the public, Akuapem Poloo said she wanted it to come as a surprise to her fans and followers.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO;

Akuapem Poloo getting married?

If this is not one of her social gimmicks, then congratulations to her. Massive win for her.

On the other hand, we are thinking that it could be a shoot for a movie or a music video. We all know Akuapem Poloo on social media and how she does her things.

Withal, netizens have reacted to Akuapem Poloo’s supposed marriage. Her godmother, the faceless Instagram blogger identified as Those called celebs has reacted.

As stated in her reaction post on social media, she revealed that Akuapem Poloo is not getting married but rather she is having a shoot for an ambassadorial deal she has bagged recently.

those_called_celebs wrote: “Oh my!! And she is using ma favourite track ????????? my question is….so dey cldnt bring this lady down?? More ambassadorial works coming her way…..dnt touch de anointed oke…..from grace to grace ???”

Check below some reactions from social media users;

samira.umar.98622: “Wow congratulations sweetheart… am really Happy for you????”

rosalindaoppong: “God bless your new home ??”

abena_seddy: “Y’all know dis is a movie or photo shoot ryt… Polo always keeping us in suspense.. I feel u too much”

femor__: “Eeeiii polo you sure is not a movie ???? eeeiiiii tell me the truth la before I start jumping ????????”

banksginana: “Awwww if this is really true then am very happy for you girl???????????????”

Source:GHPAGE

