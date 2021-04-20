- Advertisement -

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has waded into the ongoing debate on the imprisonment of Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo.

The loudmouth politician sharing his thought on the 90-days jail term on Akuapem Poloo asked those saying the sentence is too harsh to keep quiet because it’s not.

According to him, there are people on social media who are just copy-cats and are ready to do what their favourite celebrities do or posts on social media so the jail term would serve as a deterrent to such people.

He went on to state that he has no problem with Akuapem Poloo being a celebrity but he wished she was given a year jail term adding that the unnecessary stuff on social media is becoming too much.

Kennedy Agyapong explained that in some countries, people are using social media to make monies for themselves but in the case of Ghana, people just post unnecessary stuff and use it to engage in a fight.

Watch the video below:

Cardi B’s twine Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Brown was last Friday sentenced to a 90-days jail term for the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son.

After her sentencing, social media users and some members of the public expressed their displeasure on the judgement stating that the judge could have cautioned her or better still sentenced her to community service instead of a jail term.