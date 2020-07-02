type here...
Akuapem Poloo to lose custody of her son?
Source:Ghpage
Akuapem Poloo to lose custody of her son?

By Qwame Benedict
Akuapem Poloo and Son
Akuapem Poloo to lose custody of her son?
Controversial social media senstation and actress Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Brown could lose custody of her seven(7) years old according to the Department of Social Welfare.

Akuapem Poloo days ago shared a rauchy photo with her son to celebrate his seven birthday, though some social media users applauded her for her caption on the picture, but had problems with the picture.

In the wake of all the bashing on social media by some institutions , the Head of Foster Care Services Unit at the Department social welfare Samuel Anaglattey has revealed that the son might be taken from her if established that he is in danger.

Also Read: Akuapem Poloo to be banished from her home town

According to him, his outfit would conduct an investigation into the home environment Poloo is providing for her son and make an assessment on whether she’s qualified to keep on taking care of him.

He continued that if the assessment ends up proving she’s not providing a good enough environment for the son, they can take the son away from him.

“… It could get worse. We have that right to separate the child from her, or remove the child from the environment,” he said.

Also Read: Gender Ministry are attention seekers, they should leave Akuapem poloo alone – Ola Micheal

“It could get so bad that we may decide to even remove the child from the environment until we are done working on her before we can return the child to her. So immediately, we are waiting for her to come, it’s just unfortunate we can’t locate her. We will talk to her and continue with our assessment.”

He added: “If at the end of the day, we come out with the conclusion that the child is still safe with her but we just have to keep an eye on her and monitor her. If we think the child is in danger, we have the mandate to remove the child from her based on the child’s best interest.”

Previous articleAkuapem Poloo to be banished from her home town
Next articleHajia4Real wrote a love letter to Wontumi in the name of suit- Ampaw

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

