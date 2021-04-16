type here...
Akuapem Poloo makes first statement after sentencing

By Mr. Tabernacle
Akuapem Poloo speaks
Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo has made her first public statement after an Accra Circuit court on Friday 16th April 2021 sentenced her to 90 days (3-months) in prison.

‘Sexy’ Poloo as she proudly calls herself in a short video was full of joy.

She seized the opportunity to express her heartfelt gratitude to both Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities who solidly stood with her in these trying moments of her life.

Further in her address, Akuapem Poloo admitted that though she’s facing such a hard time thus going to jail, that is another phase of life she must go through.

She maintained that her current situation will not in any way break her down rather it would toughen her and hopefully will come back soon.

Watch the video below;

In other news, Ghpage has got hold of a video of when Akuapem Poloo was dragged from the court to prison after sentencing.

From the video, the actress looked very disturbed as she cried whiles covering her face with a scarf in an attempt to block the view from reporters who at the courtroom to report.

Watch the video here;

Source:GHPAGE

