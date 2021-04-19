type here...
Akuapem Poloo might lose her life in Prison -Prophetess Sarah
Lifestyle

Akuapem Poloo might lose her life in Prison -Prophetess Sarah

By Lizbeth Brown
Prophetess Mama Sarah and Akuapem Poloo
The General Overseer of Almighty God Church International, Prophetess Mama Sarah has indicated that some people are planning evil against Akuapem Poloo in prison.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt, the Prophetess claimed that God revealed to her how Akuapem Poloo might lose her life in prison.

According to Mama Sarah, some haters of the actress are planning to use her predicament to end her life.

The Prophetess added that Akuapem Poloo change for the better after her 90-day sentence or her life will be ended by a hater in prison if she is not protected.

She further stated that the authorities should ensure that Akuapem Poloo is in safe hands throughout her stay in prison and that her visitors should be properly checked before seeing her.

Mama Sarah also said that she interceded on Akuapem Poloo’s life to avert the ill- intentions against her life.

Watch the video below;

In reacting to the sentence, Mama Sarah noted that the court’s judgement was so harsh as she was expecting a fine or warning.

Akuapem Poloo also known as Rosemond Brown is currently serving a 90-day sentence in prison after she was found guilty of posting an explicit picture with her son on social media.

Source:Ghpage

