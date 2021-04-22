Akuapem Poloo sent to Nsawam Female Prison despite bail

Akuapem Poloo despite the GHc80,000 bail with 2 sureties granted her by the court has been sent to the Nsawan Female Prison. This new info is according to the Ghana Prison Service.

Deputy PRO of the Ghana Prisons Service, ASP Samuel Kofi Opoku, confirmed that Akuapem Poloo is currently in their custody at the Nsawam Female Prisons.

According to ASP Samuel Kofi Opoku, Akuapem Poloo was brought to them Thursday. He said this in an interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong, host of Onua FM’s entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre.

Rosemond Brown(Akuapem Poloo) was sentenced to a 90-day (3months) imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for the publication of a nude picture with her 7-year-old son in June, 2020.

But, Poloo, on Wednesday, April 21, was granted her GHc80k bail by an Accra High Court with two sureties, pending an appeal by her lawyer Andy Vortia.

