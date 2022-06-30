type here...
Back to default setting – Akuapem Poloo shares decent photos to mark her son’s birthday after facing the law

By Mr. Tabernacle
After facing the law in its full rigours and going to jail for sharing nude photos of herself and her son to mark his birthday, Akuapem Poloo, born Rosemond Alade Brown has this time around posted more decent photos to mark her beloved son’s birthday.

The actions of the actress and video vixen have been reset back to the default setting. It is obvious that she doesn’t want to fault the law again to face the harsh treatment and pains she went through during that period.

Expressing her unending love for her handsome son named Mudassir Muhammed Yakubu while wishing him a birthday, Akuapem Poloo confessed that he is her pride, love and everything. Poloo went on to say that having Yakubu in her life is the secret to her endless happiness.

One could deduce from Akuapem Poloo’s birthday wishes to her son that she loves him more than she could imagine and would do anything to make him happy as long as she has breath and is able to work.

Her caption reads; “Happy birthday @sonof_poloo , you are my Pride my love and everything, always remember you are braver than you believe, Stronger than you see, Smarter than you think, And loved more than you know. Having you in my life is the secret of my endless happiness dear son. Happy birthday”.

    Source:GHPAGE

