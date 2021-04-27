Akuapem Poloo shares her prison experience for the first time in new video

Convicted Akuapem Poloo following her release from prison has in a new video shared her prison experience to her fans and followers on social media.

Sharing her first time experience, Akuapem Poloo said contrary to what she initialy thought, the inmates treated her very well.

‘Sexy Poloo’ adds that the inmates kept telling her she did not deserve to be in prison for such a minor offence.

The actress and video vixen amid giving her account of an unforgettable experience at the Nsawam Female Prison in the video broke down in tears.

“The inmates were telling I don’t deserve her. They will come to my window and tell me, Poloo we love you…” she stated.

Watch the video below;

In other news, Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo held a press conference on 24th April 2021 to address the media and her fans after her bail from Nsawam prison.

According to the socialite, she has grown slim because she couldn’t eat in Prison. That’s a statement to attest to what her lawyer said after she was released from prison.

“You can see I have reduced in weight, after all, I am not someone who is big. It wasn’t easy, I didn’t take it easy, I couldn’t even eat whiles I was in prison. Even now, I still cannot eat properly.” Akuapem Poloo stated